Dr. David Zimmer, MD
Overview of Dr. David Zimmer, MD
Dr. David Zimmer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zimmer's Office Locations
- 1 8308 Old Courthouse Rd Ste B, Vienna, VA 22182 Directions (703) 318-5622
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zimmer is one of those rare physicians who are both extremely well educated and at the same time very personable. His knowledge of medications , their purpose, side effects and contraindications is awesome. He is open to new/different options for dealing with medical issues including Integrative options. This is a physician who is a five star!! Carol in Fairfax,VA May 2020
About Dr. David Zimmer, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063686566
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University Med Center
- National Naval Med Center
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
- Columbia University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zimmer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zimmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zimmer speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmer.
