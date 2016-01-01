Overview of Dr. Dawn Dawson, MD

Dr. Dawn Dawson, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Centralia.



Dr. Dawson works at Lavista Correctional Facility Cdoc in Pueblo, CO with other offices in Centralia, IL and Coeur D Alene, ID. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.