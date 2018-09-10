Overview

Dr. Dawn Holder, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pennsville, NJ. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School, Newark, NJ and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Holder works at Cooper University Health Care in Pennsville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.