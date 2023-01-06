Overview of Dr. Dawn Salvatore, MD

Dr. Dawn Salvatore, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Salvatore works at Jefferson Vascular Center - Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.