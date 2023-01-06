Dr. Dawn Salvatore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salvatore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dawn Salvatore, MD
Overview of Dr. Dawn Salvatore, MD
Dr. Dawn Salvatore, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Salvatore works at
Dr. Salvatore's Office Locations
Jefferson Vascular Center - Surgery111 S 11th St Ste 6210, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Health Navy Yard3 Crescent Dr Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
Jefferson Vascular Center - Surgery1300 Wolf St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Salvatore is absolutely amazing, she is very attentive, easy to talk to, and results are always excellent
About Dr. Dawn Salvatore, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1033204805
Education & Certifications
- Ohio St University Med Center
- Ohio State U Med Ctr
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Drexel University
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salvatore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salvatore accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Salvatore using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Salvatore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salvatore works at
Dr. Salvatore has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salvatore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
179 patients have reviewed Dr. Salvatore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salvatore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salvatore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salvatore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.