Dr. Dawn Salvatore, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.8 (179)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Dawn Salvatore, MD

Dr. Dawn Salvatore, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Salvatore works at Jefferson Vascular Center - Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Salvatore's Office Locations

    Jefferson Vascular Center - Surgery
    111 S 11th St Ste 6210, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Jefferson Health Navy Yard
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Jefferson Vascular Center - Surgery
    1300 Wolf St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Arterial Occlusive Disease Chevron Icon
Arterial Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Celiac Artery Stenosis from Compression by Median Arcuate Ligament of Diaphragm Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Claudication Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Endovascular Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Femoral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Artery Ischemia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Popliteal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Stenosis (RAS) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Saccular Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Suprarenal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboembolism Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Visceral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 179 ratings
    Patient Ratings (179)
    5 Star
    (158)
    4 Star
    (16)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Dawn Salvatore, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1033204805
    Education & Certifications

    • Ohio St University Med Center
    • Ohio State U Med Ctr
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    • Drexel University
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dawn Salvatore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salvatore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salvatore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salvatore accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Salvatore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salvatore works at Jefferson Vascular Center - Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Salvatore’s profile.

    Dr. Salvatore has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salvatore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    179 patients have reviewed Dr. Salvatore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salvatore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salvatore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salvatore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

