Overview of Dr. Dean Harrell, MD

Dr. Dean Harrell, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their fellowship with American Acad Of Family Phys|Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic



Dr. Harrell works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Overweight and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.