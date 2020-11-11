Overview of Dr. Dean Padavan, MD

Dr. Dean Padavan, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Padavan works at Sports Medicine Atlantic Health in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Sparta, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.