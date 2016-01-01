Overview

Dr. Dean Seehusen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Seehusen works at TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

