Dr. Dean Smith, MD

Pediatrics
4.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dean Smith, MD

Dr. Dean Smith, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Baxter, MN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.

Dr. Smith works at Essentia Health Urgent Care-Baxter in Baxter, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smith's Office Locations

    Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Baxter Clinic
    13060 Isle Dr, Baxter, MN 56425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Administrative Physical
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Administrative Physical

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Administrative Physical
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bladder Infection
Bronchitis
Circumcision
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
Down Syndrome
Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
Gastritis
Headache
Heartburn
Hives
Hypertension
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Rash
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Tonsillitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Infection
Warts
Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 30, 2020
    We have been with Dr. Smith for a full year. As first time parents we were very relieved to have such a competent and capable advisor for the questions that emerged as our child grew. 5/5 would recommend to anyone.
    Christopher W Strahlenbach — May 30, 2020
    About Dr. Dean Smith, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1629017249
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbus Chldns Hosp
    Internship
    • Childrens Hospital Of Michigan
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dean Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith works at Essentia Health Urgent Care-Baxter in Baxter, MN. View the full address on Dr. Smith’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

