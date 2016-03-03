Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deborah Bernstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Deborah Bernstein, MD
Dr. Deborah Bernstein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.
Dr. Bernstein works at
Dr. Bernstein's Office Locations
-
1
Rajnish Mago, MD210 W Rittenhouse Sq Ste 404, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Directions (215) 790-1040
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bernstein?
I saw Dr. Bernstein at age 40, after approximately 20 years of unsatisfactory care with therapists/psychologists. I was very reluctant to consider medication for my chronic anxiety and mood swings. Within that first visit, Dr. Bernstein prescribed the correct medicine and I began a new life. I have experienced a calmness I never knew possible. Finally, Deborah (I address her by her first name) is very empathetic and caring.
About Dr. Deborah Bernstein, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1639266653
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernstein works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.