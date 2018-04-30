See All Pediatricians in Burleson, TX
Dr. Deborah Cook, MD

Pediatrics
2.1 (27)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Deborah Cook, MD

Dr. Deborah Cook, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cook Children's Medical Center.

Dr. Cook works at Children's Clinic of Clear Lake in Burleson, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cook's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Burleson Office
    312 E Renfro St Ste 105, Burleson, TX 76028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 426-6887

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cook Children's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Common Cold
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Common Cold

Treatment frequency



Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Apr 30, 2018
    We recently started seeing Dr. Cook and really like her! I was concerned about having to leave a message to get an appointment, but the staff is quick to call back with a time to come in. The office wait time is only about 10 minutes and she doesn't make us feel rushed.
    Stephanie Giovanni in Burleson — Apr 30, 2018
    About Dr. Deborah Cook, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457301962
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cook works at Children's Clinic of Clear Lake in Burleson, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cook’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

