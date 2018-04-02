See All Mental Health Professional in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Deborah Fein, DO

Mental Health
4.4 (20)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Deborah Fein, DO is a Mental Health Professional in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Mental Health, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Olive View - UCLA Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Fein works at Playa Vista Mental Health in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Playa Vista Mental Health
    12057 Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 813-6218

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Olive View - UCLA Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fein?

    Apr 02, 2018
    Excellent physician. Wouldn’t go anywhere else!!
    — Apr 02, 2018
    About Dr. Deborah Fein, DO

    Mental Health
    13 years of experience
    English, Tagalog
    1891007530
    Education & Certifications

    UCLA-SFV Prog
    Western University Of Health Sciences
    University of California at Santa Barbara
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deborah Fein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fein works at Playa Vista Mental Health in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Fein’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Fein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

