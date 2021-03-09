See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Orlando, FL
Dr. Deborah Harding, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Deborah Harding, MD

Dr. Deborah Harding, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med.

Dr. Harding works at Harding Medical Institute in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harding's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Harding Anti Aging Center
    6200 Metrowest Blvd Ste 105, Orlando, FL 32835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 210-2101

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Mar 09, 2021
I had a great experience with Dr. Harding. She spent 2 and a half hours with me for my first visit and answered all my questions! Very nice doctor.
— Mar 09, 2021
Photo: Dr. Deborah Harding, MD
About Dr. Deborah Harding, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 40 years of experience
  • English
  • 1275616476
Education & Certifications

  • Orlando Regl Med Ctr
  • Southern IL Univ Sch of Med
  • University of Virginia
  • Internal Medicine
