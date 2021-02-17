See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Deborah Keller, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Deborah Keller, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch.

Dr. Keller works at Colorectal Surgical Associates, Houston, TX in Houston, TX with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Division of Colon and Rectal Surgery
    7900 Fannin St Ste 2700, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 790-0600
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave Fl 8, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 342-1155

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
  View other providers who treat Cancer
  View other providers who treat Ileus
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 17, 2021
    This is a quick follow up review of the one I wrote on Nov 03, 2018. It is more than two years ago that I had the operation by Dr. Keller. That operation has changed the quality of my life so much that I want to thank her again by writing this follow up review. She is a great surgeon and an extremely knowledgeable doctor. I wish I knew when she is now. ZW in NYC
    — Feb 17, 2021
    About Dr. Deborah Keller, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902068281
    Education & Certifications

    • St Vincent Hlth System
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
    • Carnegie-Mellon U
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
