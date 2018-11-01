Dr. Lynn accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deborah Lynn, MD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Lynn, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Northwestern University.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10850 Wilshire Blvd Ste 1150, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 470-0889
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lynn is a phenomenal Dr and an amazing human being. She is intuitive , earthy, down to earth. She is Intuned, honest and has a lot of depth. She has helped me so much in the past couple of years.
About Dr. Deborah Lynn, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1134332216
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
