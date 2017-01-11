Dr. Oh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deborah Oh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deborah Oh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from U Il and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Oh works at
Locations
Sharp Rees-stealy Medical Group Inc5525 Grossmont Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 644-6815
- 2 4168 Front St Ste 1, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 543-6303
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Personable, experienced, top notch
About Dr. Deborah Oh, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UCSD
- UCSD
- U Il
Dr. Oh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oh.
