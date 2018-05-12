Overview of Dr. Deborah Rosa, MD

Dr. Deborah Rosa, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ephrata, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.



Dr. Rosa works at Ephrata Community Hospital in Ephrata, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.