Dr. Deborah Seelig, MD
Overview of Dr. Deborah Seelig, MD
Dr. Deborah Seelig, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Brown Medical School|Brown University and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center, Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Seelig's Office Locations
El Paso Orthopedic Surgery Group1700 Murchison Dr Ste 200, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 900-8691Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred by the VA for my procedure. Dr. Sellig spent a full 8 hours over two appointments learning about me, determining the medical necessity for my procedure, and explaining in specific detail what I could expect from my surgery. Now 5 weeks post-surgery, I am completely satisfied with my outcome and absolutely thrilled to be one of Dr. Seelig's post-op success stories. Her work is amazing and beautiful. I highly recommend Dr Seelig!
About Dr. Deborah Seelig, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Cancer Center|University Of Texas M D Anderson Cancer Center,The
- Brown Medical School|Brown University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seelig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seelig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Seelig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seelig.
