Overview of Dr. Deborah Seelig, MD

Dr. Deborah Seelig, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Brown Medical School|Brown University and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center, Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Seelig works at Deborah Seelig, MD in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.