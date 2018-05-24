Dr. Zinck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deborah Zinck, MD
Overview of Dr. Deborah Zinck, MD
Dr. Deborah Zinck, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
Dr. Zinck works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Zinck's Office Locations
-
1
East Greenwich Office1672 S County Trl Ste 201, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 886-7881
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zinck?
We love Dr. Zinck! She has taken care of our daughter from toddler to college, and is always gentle, thorough, and professional.
About Dr. Deborah Zinck, MD
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1063469518
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zinck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zinck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zinck works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zinck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zinck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zinck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zinck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.