Dr. Barnett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Debra Barnett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Debra Barnett, MD
Dr. Debra Barnett, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Barnett's Office Locations
1
Associates for Behavioral Medicine14437 University Cove Pl, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 972-7946
2
Coalition Medical Co. LLC3012 N US Highway 301 Ste 1000, Tampa, FL 33619 Directions (407) 404-2681
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barnett is a great psychiatrist in my opinion, she takes time and listens and gives input to help, explaining things in a straight forward but not pushy way, I always feel comfortable talking to her and never feel rushed. Her staff is always friendly and communicative about appointments. I'm pleased with my experience as a whole and appreciate her and her staff for a well run, friendly experienced atmosphere. There should be more like her.
About Dr. Debra Barnett, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Addiction Psychiatry, Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnett. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnett.
