Dr. Debra Kontny, DO

General Surgery
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Debra Kontny, DO

Dr. Debra Kontny, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Community Hospital Of Anaconda, Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Multicare Valley Hospital and St. James Healthcare.

Dr. Kontny works at Alaska Surgical Arts in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kontny's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alaska Surgical Arts
    2741 Debarr Rd Ste C415, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 931-5203

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alaska Regional Hospital
  • Community Hospital Of Anaconda
  • Multicare Deaconess Hospital
  • Multicare Valley Hospital
  • St. James Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hylaform Injection Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Gallbladder Removal Complications Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Breast Biopsy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vein Laser Ablation Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Removal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 17, 2018
    Dr. Kontny was very informative, warm, easy to understand and best of all... a great surgeon. She removed my gallbladder and the incisions look great, there has been minimal pain, and she was available to answer all of my questions. She also made herself available after I had a reaction to the gas they used and had to go back to the hospital (rare reaction, nothing for most people to worry about). She gave me some awesome pictures from the procedure too!
    Alissa in Anchorage — Aug 17, 2018
    About Dr. Debra Kontny, DO

    General Surgery
    34 years of experience
    English
    1346276516
    Education & Certifications

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center
    William Beaumont Army Medical Center
    Medical Education
    MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Board Certifications
    General Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Debra Kontny, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kontny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kontny has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kontny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kontny works at Alaska Surgical Arts in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Kontny’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kontny. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kontny.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kontny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kontny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

