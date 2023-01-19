See All Allergists & Immunologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Debra Lebo, MD

Allergy
4.9 (55)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Debra Lebo, MD is an Allergy Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Allergy, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Lebo works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergy Testing and Allergy Skin Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ENT and Allergy Associates - Lake Success
    6 Ohio Dr Ste 202, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 775-2800
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 11:30am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Queens
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergy Testing
Allergy Skin Testing
Allergy Treatment
Allergy Testing
Allergy Skin Testing
Allergy Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Debra Lebo, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063470839
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Residency
    • Long Island Jewish Med Ctr, Allergy And Immunology Bronx Municipal Hosp Ctr, Pediatrics
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein College Med
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Debra Lebo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lebo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lebo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lebo works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lebo’s profile.

    Dr. Lebo has seen patients for Allergy Testing and Allergy Skin Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lebo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lebo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lebo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

