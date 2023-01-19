Dr. Debra Lebo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Lebo, MD
Overview
Dr. Debra Lebo, MD is an Allergy Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Allergy, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Lebo works at
Locations
-
1
ENT and Allergy Associates - Lake Success6 Ohio Dr Ste 202, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 775-2800Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 11:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Queens
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lebo?
I felt very comfortable with her and she listened to my concerns.
About Dr. Debra Lebo, MD
- Allergy
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1063470839
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Med Ctr, Allergy And Immunology Bronx Municipal Hosp Ctr, Pediatrics
- Albert Einstein College Med
- University of Minnesota Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lebo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lebo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lebo works at
Dr. Lebo has seen patients for Allergy Testing and Allergy Skin Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lebo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lebo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lebo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.