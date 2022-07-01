Dr. Debra Zombek, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zombek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Zombek, DDS
Overview
Dr. Debra Zombek, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Rocky Mount, NC.
Dr. Zombek works at
Locations
-
1
Rocky Mount Smilemakers165 Kandemor Ln, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 Directions (252) 429-4066Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MedCost
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zombek?
Everything was first class!
About Dr. Debra Zombek, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1760591655
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zombek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zombek accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zombek using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zombek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zombek works at
185 patients have reviewed Dr. Zombek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zombek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zombek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zombek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.