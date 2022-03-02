Dr. Deena Sylvester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sylvester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deena Sylvester, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Sylvester Eye Care13321 N Meridian Ave Ste 101, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 607-8948
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
A top doctor that I have total trust with.
- Sinskey Eye Institute
- Summa Health System, Ophthalmology Mercy Hosp-Pittsburgh, Flexible Or Transitional Year
- Mercy Hosp of Pittsburgh
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- University of Oklahoma
