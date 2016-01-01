Dr. Deepak Lachhwani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lachhwani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepak Lachhwani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Deepak Lachhwani, MD
Dr. Deepak Lachhwani, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their residency with Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
Dr. Lachhwani works at
Dr. Lachhwani's Office Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Lutheran Preferred
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lachhwani?
About Dr. Deepak Lachhwani, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1073553541
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lachhwani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lachhwani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lachhwani works at
Dr. Lachhwani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lachhwani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lachhwani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lachhwani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.