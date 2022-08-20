See All Interventional Cardiologists in Roseburg, OR
Dr. Deepika Narasimha, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5.0 (3)
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Deepika Narasimha, MD

Dr. Deepika Narasimha, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Narasimha works at Centennial Shaw Heart & Vascular Specialists in Roseburg, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Narasimha's Office Locations

    Centennial Shaw Heart and Vascular Specialists
    2801 NW Mercy Dr Ste 320, Roseburg, OR 97471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Aortic Stenosis
Heart Disease
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Aortic Stenosis

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Aug 20, 2022
    I just recently had a Angiogram procedure at Mercy Shaw Heart and Vascular Surgery Center with Dr. Deepika Narasimha. I highly recommend Dr. "D", as they call her, at the Surgery Center. Dr. Deepika explains everything in detail, is very thorough, and has the calmest and sweetest disposition. I was completely at ease, never having a procedure like this before, due to Dr. Deepika and the entire staff at Mercy Hospital. I highly recommend Dr. Deepika for any of your Cardiac procedures. I was truly blessed and grateful.
    Aug 20, 2022
    About Dr. Deepika Narasimha, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1932499373
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Narasimha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Narasimha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Narasimha works at Centennial Shaw Heart & Vascular Specialists in Roseburg, OR. View the full address on Dr. Narasimha’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Narasimha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narasimha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narasimha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narasimha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

