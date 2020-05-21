Dr. Deidre Ammah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ammah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deidre Ammah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Deidre Ammah, MD
Dr. Deidre Ammah, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Bethesda, MD. They graduated from MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and is affiliated with MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital and Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ammah works at
Dr. Ammah's Office Locations
Jhcp At Downtown Bethesda7315 Wisconsin Ave Ste 700, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (240) 235-9120
- 2 5601 Loch Raven Blvd Fl 1, Baltimore, MD 21239 Directions (410) 554-2286
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a new appointment with Dr. Annah. She was the complete opposite of my previous neurologist. She actually listened to me! She took the time to review my chart before the appointmetn and answered all of my questions. I am so happy to finally have someone to listen to me.
About Dr. Deidre Ammah, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1043553464
Education & Certifications
- American Board Of Psychiatry & Neurology
- MedStar Georgetown University Hospital
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ammah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ammah accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ammah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ammah has seen patients for Tremor and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ammah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ammah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ammah.
