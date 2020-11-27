Dr. Elliott has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deirdre Elliott, MD
Dr. Deirdre Elliott, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their residency with St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division|U Calif
- 1 4130 La Jolla Village Dr Ste 301, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 452-3882
After a spinal cord injury during a slip of the surgical saw during a back operation, my life as I knew it ended. A vast series of rehabs and pain clinics had done little except to teach me how I might live with this physically. Emotionally, and mentally, I was still broken. Each clinic or specialist I was referred to kept adding management drugs, and most added weight without healing. I was referred to Dr. Elliott, and one look at my medicine protocol, she knew exactly what caused the weight gain. Within 2 months I dropped 30 lbs. Since each extra pound puts 7 pounds of pressure on your back, I was in essence strapping on a 210 lb back pack every day. She’s a master at understanding side effects for a woman’s metabolism. As I physically began to lower my pain level ( with excellent help from a neurosurgeon in NYC and CT guided radiofrequency lesioning sessions, Dr. Elliott was there to put my brain back on track.
- Psychiatry
- English, French
- 1760496145
- St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division|U Calif
Dr. Elliott speaks French.
