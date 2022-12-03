Overview

Dr. Demetra Barr-Reynolds, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida , Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Chandler Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Barr-Reynolds works at LPG Family/Internal Medicine - Bass Rd in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.