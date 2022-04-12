Dr. Dena Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dena Friedman, MD
Overview of Dr. Dena Friedman, MD
Dr. Dena Friedman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Friedman works at
Dr. Friedman's Office Locations
Dena Seifer Friedman, MD256 Bunn Dr Ste 6, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 683-7111
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My psychologist found Dr. Friedman for me when my other psychiatrist retired. De. Friedman has a lovely personality, and she knows her medications. Whenever a medication isn’t working for me for whatever reason, Dr. Friedman squeezes me into her schedule ASAP to try to remedy the issue! This is much appreciated!
About Dr. Dena Friedman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1194873380
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Cornell University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
