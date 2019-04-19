Dr. Brachmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denise Brachmann, MD
Overview
Dr. Denise Brachmann, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Brachmann works at
Locations
Aurora Medical Group1220 Dewey Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53213 Directions (414) 454-6600
Lakeshore Medical Clinic LtdS74W16775 Janesville Rd, Muskego, WI 53150 Directions (414) 773-4312
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brachmann?
I have been a patient of Dr Brachmann for 2 years now in Muskego. I find her very passionate and caring. As far as medication goes i am very satisfied with her recommendations for changing meds. I don't understand some of the negative reviews above. I mean nobody seems to like the Dr's in inpatient settings. I have been in inpatient 3 times now and Dr's tbere are short and brief they aren't allowed to spend ample time with you. But I must say I am glad I chose to go and stay with her. Highly rec
About Dr. Denise Brachmann, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1336124569
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brachmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brachmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brachmann works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Brachmann. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brachmann.
