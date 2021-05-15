Overview of Dr. Denise Daub, MD

Dr. Denise Daub, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Union City, NJ. They completed their residency with Eastern Virginia Graduate School of Medicine



Dr. Daub works at Denise M Daub MD in Union City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.