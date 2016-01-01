Dr. Denise Gooch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gooch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Gooch, MD
Overview of Dr. Denise Gooch, MD
Dr. Denise Gooch, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Gooch works at
Dr. Gooch's Office Locations
-
1
Greenbelt Radiation Oncology7503 Greenway Center Dr, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 446-3540
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gooch?
About Dr. Denise Gooch, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1023115326
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gooch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gooch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gooch works at
Dr. Gooch has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gooch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gooch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gooch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.