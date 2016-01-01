Dr. Denise McGrade, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGrade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise McGrade, DDS
Overview
Dr. Denise McGrade, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Plano, TX. They specialize in Dentistry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College of Dentistry.
Dr. McGrade works at
Locations
-
1
Plano Office5805 Coit Rd Ste 404, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 535-8328Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGrade?
About Dr. Denise McGrade, DDS
- Dentistry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1952325912
Education & Certifications
- Dallas VA Medical Center
- Baylor College of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGrade has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGrade accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McGrade using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McGrade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGrade works at
980 patients have reviewed Dr. McGrade. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGrade.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGrade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGrade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.