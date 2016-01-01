Overview of Dr. Denise Pate, MD

Dr. Denise Pate, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Pate works at Medical Offices Of Manhattan in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.