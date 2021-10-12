Dr. Denise Troy Curry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Troy Curry, MD
Dr. Denise Troy Curry, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Creve Coeur, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
INSynergy11477 Olde Cabin Rd Ste 210, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Directions (314) 997-5208
Private practice closed11116 S Towne Sq, Saint Louis, MO 63123 Directions (314) 567-1958
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
First time meeting her. She spent 90 min. With me,trying to gather all the history of a long struggle with depression,loss of my precious husband to cancer in June. Then, 3 weeks later,our Labrador dropped dead and now my only remaining love, my pug has cancer. I am having a major hip reconstruction Oct.20th. She listened,she heard. She has given me the only hope I have felt this last year. I had been a RN for 40 years and I have never met any physician/psychiatrist like Dr.Curry. She is brilliant and kind. And she may be what saves my life.
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1891786406
- University of Alabama Hospital
- University of Alabama Hospital
- University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Dr. Curry has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Curry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.