See All Psychiatrists in Creve Coeur, MO
Dr. Denise Troy Curry, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Denise Troy Curry, MD

Psychiatry
4.1 (21)
Map Pin Small Creve Coeur, MO
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Denise Troy Curry, MD

Dr. Denise Troy Curry, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Creve Coeur, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Dr. Curry works at Insynergy in Creve Coeur, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Melanie McKean, DO
Dr. Melanie McKean, DO
5.0 (1)
View Profile

Dr. Curry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    INSynergy
    11477 Olde Cabin Rd Ste 210, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 997-5208
  2. 2
    Private practice closed
    11116 S Towne Sq, Saint Louis, MO 63123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 567-1958

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Phobia
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Phobia
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Hypersomnia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Parasomnias Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Curry?

    Oct 12, 2021
    First time meeting her. She spent 90 min. With me,trying to gather all the history of a long struggle with depression,loss of my precious husband to cancer in June. Then, 3 weeks later,our Labrador dropped dead and now my only remaining love, my pug has cancer. I am having a major hip reconstruction Oct.20th. She listened,she heard. She has given me the only hope I have felt this last year. I had been a RN for 40 years and I have never met any physician/psychiatrist like Dr.Curry. She is brilliant and kind. And she may be what saves my life.
    Rosemary G — Oct 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Denise Troy Curry, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Denise Troy Curry, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Curry to family and friends

    Dr. Curry's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Curry

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Denise Troy Curry, MD.

    About Dr. Denise Troy Curry, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891786406
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Alabama Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Alabama Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Denise Troy Curry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Curry has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Curry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Curry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Denise Troy Curry, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.