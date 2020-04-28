Dr. Dennis Eastman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eastman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Eastman, MD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Eastman, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and Lubbock Heart Hospital.
Dr. Eastman works at
Locations
-
1
Covenant Medical Group3506 21st St Ste 602, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-4425
-
2
Cardiothoracic Surgery3606 21st St Ste 103, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-4425
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
- Lubbock Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eastman?
He was wonderful with my daughter and saved her life. Very personable and explains everything.
About Dr. Dennis Eastman, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1720097520
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Heart Inst/Carolinas Med Ctr
- Carolinas Heart Inst
- Wbamc
- Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine
- Critical Care Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eastman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eastman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eastman works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Eastman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eastman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eastman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eastman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.