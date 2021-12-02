Dr. Dennis Hart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Hart, MD is a Pediatrics Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Health Center and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Memorial Division of Pediatric Physical Medicine And Rehabilitation, 4651 Sheridan St Ste 150, Hollywood, FL 33021
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
Dr. Hart and his staff are very caring and professional. I have been to so many doctors trying to get help for my daughter. He is the only doctor who has given me any hope or understanding of her condition and for that I will be forever grateful. I would recommend this office to anyone near and far.
- Pediatrics Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1225094360
- University Of California, Davis (Ucd)
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- University Of Texas Health Center
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
