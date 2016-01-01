Dr. Dennis Long, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Long, MD
Overview of Dr. Dennis Long, MD
Dr. Dennis Long, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Charles, IL. They completed their residency with Michael Reese Hospital Med Center
Dr. Long works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Long's Office Locations
-
1
Dennis A. Long M.d. Sc2210 Dean St Ste 0-1, Saint Charles, IL 60175 Directions (630) 377-7660
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Long?
About Dr. Dennis Long, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1154454692
Education & Certifications
- Michael Reese Hospital Med Center
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Long works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Long. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Long, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Long appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.