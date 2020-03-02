See All Psychiatrists in Encinitas, CA
Dr. Dennis Ordas, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Dennis Ordas, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (13)
Map Pin Small Encinitas, CA
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dennis Ordas, MD

Dr. Dennis Ordas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.

Dr. Ordas works at Psychiatric Centers At San Diego in Encinitas, CA with other offices in Oceanside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Group Psychotherapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jeffrey Hollingsworth, DO
Dr. Jeffrey Hollingsworth, DO
4.6 (20)
View Profile

Dr. Ordas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatric Centers At San Diego
    328 Encinitas Blvd Ste 100, Encinitas, CA 92024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 489-4930
  2. 2
    Tri-city Medical Center
    4002 Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 724-8411

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tri-city Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Group Psychotherapy
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Group Psychotherapy
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Sharp Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ordas?

    Mar 02, 2020
    I highly recommend Dr Ordas. I have no idea why some of the other reviews are negative. He’s incredibly knowledgeable and easy to talk with. Best psychiatrist I’ve ever met.
    — Mar 02, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dennis Ordas, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Dennis Ordas, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ordas to family and friends

    Dr. Ordas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ordas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dennis Ordas, MD.

    About Dr. Dennis Ordas, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336196211
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ponce School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ordas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ordas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ordas has seen patients for Group Psychotherapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ordas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ordas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ordas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ordas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ordas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Dennis Ordas, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.