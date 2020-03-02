Dr. Ordas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dennis Ordas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dennis Ordas, MD
Dr. Dennis Ordas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.
Dr. Ordas' Office Locations
Psychiatric Centers At San Diego328 Encinitas Blvd Ste 100, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 489-4930
Tri-city Medical Center4002 Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 724-8411
Hospital Affiliations
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr Ordas. I have no idea why some of the other reviews are negative. He’s incredibly knowledgeable and easy to talk with. Best psychiatrist I’ve ever met.
About Dr. Dennis Ordas, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ponce School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ordas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ordas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ordas has seen patients for Group Psychotherapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ordas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ordas speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ordas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ordas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ordas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ordas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.