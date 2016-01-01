Dr. Dennis Whaley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whaley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Dennis Whaley, MD
Dr. Dennis Whaley, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Washington University.
Dr. Whaley's Office Locations
Dennis R. Whaley MD Psc2463 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 276-1022
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dennis Whaley, MD
- Neuroradiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1235184722
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology and Neuroradiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whaley accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whaley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whaley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whaley.
