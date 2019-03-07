Overview of Dr. Derek Dawson, MD

Dr. Derek Dawson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Trinity Hospital, Community Hospital and St. Catherine Hospital.



Dr. Dawson works at Derek J Dawson MD in Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.