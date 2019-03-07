Dr. Derek Dawson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Dawson, MD
Overview of Dr. Derek Dawson, MD
Dr. Derek Dawson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Trinity Hospital, Community Hospital and St. Catherine Hospital.
Dr. Dawson works at
Dr. Dawson's Office Locations
-
1
Derek J Dawson MD8256 Hohman Ave, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-2770
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Trinity Hospital
- Community Hospital
- St. Catherine Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Indiana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Saint Francis Health Network
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dawson?
Dr. Dawson is AMAZING!!!!!! The staff is also very warm and professional....my daughter came in and was a patient, she’s a teenager and has an ulcer in her right cornea... Dr. Dawson made sure she was very comfortable and has worked with not only my daughter but also myself to get my daughter back to great health. We TRULY appreciate him and his staff....I will recommend to EVERYONE... THANKS AGAIN
About Dr. Derek Dawson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013992411
Education & Certifications
- Howard University Hosp
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- University Of Southern California
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dawson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dawson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dawson works at
Dr. Dawson has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dawson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dawson speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dawson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dawson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dawson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dawson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.