Dr. Derek Enlander, MD
Overview of Dr. Derek Enlander, MD
Dr. Derek Enlander, MD is a Nuclear Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nuclear Medicine, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Nuclear Medicine. They graduated from Royal Coll P&S of Ireland.
Dr. Enlander works at
Dr. Enlander's Office Locations
Medicine of Tommrow PC860 5TH AVE, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 794-2000
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Enlander is very caring and compassionate. He takes time with his patients and makes sure you understand things. He was easily reached and very accessible on short notice. He also aided me in a positive Social Security outcome for CFS/ME. His knowledge, expertise and support are outstanding.
About Dr. Derek Enlander, MD
- Nuclear Medicine
- 60 years of experience
- English
- 1972526366
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Med Ctr
- Trinity Coll
- Royal Coll P&S of Ireland
- Nuclear Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Enlander has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Enlander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Enlander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Enlander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Enlander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Enlander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.