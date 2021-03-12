Overview of Dr. Derek Matoka, MD

Dr. Derek Matoka, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from CARDINAL STRITCH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Matoka works at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital Of Chicago in Chicago, IL with other offices in New Lenox, IL, Oakbrook Terrace, IL and Winfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.