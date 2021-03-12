See All Pediatric Urologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Derek Matoka, MD

Pediatric Urology
4.9 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Derek Matoka, MD

Dr. Derek Matoka, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from CARDINAL STRITCH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.

Dr. Matoka works at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital Of Chicago in Chicago, IL with other offices in New Lenox, IL, Oakbrook Terrace, IL and Winfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Matoka's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago
    225 E Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 227-6340
  2. 2
    Lurie Childrens New Lenox Op
    1870 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 100, New Lenox, IL 60451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 227-6340
  3. 3
    Ny-c Fertility Center LLC
    1S224 Summit Ave Ste 101, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 584-7888
  4. 4
    Northwestern Medicine Central Dupage Hospital
    25 N Winfield Rd, Winfield, IL 60190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 227-6340

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loyola University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Epispadias Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Derek Matoka, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Afrikaans
    NPI Number
    • 1316193824
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CARDINAL STRITCH COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Urology and Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Derek Matoka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matoka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Matoka has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Matoka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Matoka has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matoka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Matoka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matoka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matoka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matoka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

