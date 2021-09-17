See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Arlington, VA
Dr. Derek Ochiai, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (39)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Derek Ochiai, MD

Dr. Derek Ochiai, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, VA. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Virginia Hospital Center.

Dr. Ochiai works at Nirschl Orthopedic Center in Arlington, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ochiai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nirschl Orthopedic Center
    1715 N George Mason Dr Ste 504, Arlington, VA 22205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4966

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Virginia Hospital Center

Hip Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Hip Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gluteal Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Socket Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Derek Ochiai, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053374116
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nirschl Orthopaedic Center and Virginia Sportsmedicine Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Albany Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Albany Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Derek Ochiai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ochiai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ochiai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ochiai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ochiai works at Nirschl Orthopedic Center in Arlington, VA. View the full address on Dr. Ochiai’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Ochiai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ochiai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ochiai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ochiai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

