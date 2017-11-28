Dr. Derek Orton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Orton, MD
Dr. Derek Orton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenfield, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Aurora Medical Center Burlington, Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.
Aurora Surgery Centers LLC9000 W Sura Ln, Greenfield, WI 53228 Directions (414) 246-6900
Burlington Clinic709 SPRING VALLEY RD, Burlington, WI 53105 Directions (262) 767-6020
Aurora Advanced Healthcare Inc.2801 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 345, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 649-7900
- Aurora Lakeland Medical Center
- Aurora Medical Center Burlington
- Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
- Aurora West Allis Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Doctor Derek Orton, his PA, surgical team and office staff do outstanding work. Having had this procedure many years ago I can say the pain experienced was much less. All care provided exceeded my expectations and recovery also seems to be better that before. I would certainly recommend him to my family or friends. Thanks you d Doctor Orton and staff. Fred and Diane Goetz
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Orton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orton has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Orton speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Orton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orton.
