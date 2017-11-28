Overview of Dr. Derek Orton, MD

Dr. Derek Orton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenfield, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Aurora Medical Center Burlington, Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.



Dr. Orton works at St. Brooke Medical Center in Greenfield, WI with other offices in Burlington, WI and Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.