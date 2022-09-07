Dr. Hill has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Destin Hill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Destin Hill, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Dr. Hill works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Destin Hill, MD8630 E Via De Ventura, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 558-3744
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hill?
Dr Hill didn’t immediately go to the get an MRI. He discussed several options to try to treat my shoulder before going to MRI etc. He also explained everything in detail.
About Dr. Destin Hill, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1609073865
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hill accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hill works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.