Overview of Dr. Devika Kasaraneni, MD

Dr. Devika Kasaraneni, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Middlesex Hospital.



Dr. Kasaraneni works at PRO HEALTH PHYSICIANS OF Bloomfield, CT in Glastonbury, CT with other offices in West Hartford, CT, Manchester, CT and Vernon, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.