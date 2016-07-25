Dr. Dewey Pillai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pillai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dewey Pillai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dewey Pillai, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Manipal, Manipal University and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Dr. Pillai works at
Locations
-
1
Michael D. Cohen M.d. Inc.1037 W Avenue N Ste 102, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 947-4124
-
2
Dewey D Pillai, M.D.1220 E Avenue S Ste D, Palmdale, CA 93550 Directions (661) 947-4124
-
3
Office23838 Valencia Blvd, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- NGS CoreSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USI Affinity
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pillai?
I would consider him a "get it done" kind of doctor. He is straight forward and gets to the point. He has been great at listening to what I think is going on, asking based on that, testing or referring based on that and I'm out the door. I'm well informed and he is never dismissive. If you want warm and fuzzy he is not, but he is attentive. Only downside is kind of weird hours because of the two locations. Marks off are for the hours.
About Dr. Dewey Pillai, MD
- Family Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134161482
Education & Certifications
- Northshore University Hospital
- Kasturba Medical College Manipal, Manipal University
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pillai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pillai accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pillai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pillai works at
Dr. Pillai speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Pillai. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pillai.
