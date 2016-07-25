Overview

Dr. Dewey Pillai, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Manipal, Manipal University and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.



Dr. Pillai works at Dewey D Pillai MD, Palmdale in Palmdale, CA with other offices in Valencia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.