Dr. Dewey Pillai, MD

Family Medicine
2.4 (27)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dewey Pillai, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Manipal, Manipal University and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Dr. Pillai works at Dewey D Pillai MD, Palmdale in Palmdale, CA with other offices in Valencia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael D. Cohen M.d. Inc.
    1037 W Avenue N Ste 102, Palmdale, CA 93551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 947-4124
  2. 2
    Dewey D Pillai, M.D.
    1220 E Avenue S Ste D, Palmdale, CA 93550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 947-4124
  3. 3
    Office
    23838 Valencia Blvd, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Antelope Valley Hospital
  • Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

VAP Lipid Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Skin Screenings
VAP Lipid Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Skin Screenings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
VAP Lipid Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Skin Screenings
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood Allergy Testing
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Drug Allergy Testing
Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Esophagitis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Warts
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Mastodynia
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Nasopharyngitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Scabies
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Stye
Tension Headache
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tuberculosis Screening
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USI Affinity

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Jul 25, 2016
    I would consider him a "get it done" kind of doctor. He is straight forward and gets to the point. He has been great at listening to what I think is going on, asking based on that, testing or referring based on that and I'm out the door. I'm well informed and he is never dismissive. If you want warm and fuzzy he is not, but he is attentive. Only downside is kind of weird hours because of the two locations. Marks off are for the hours.
    Jenifer in Castaic, CA — Jul 25, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dewey Pillai, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1134161482
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Northshore University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Kasturba Medical College Manipal, Manipal University
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dewey Pillai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pillai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pillai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pillai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Pillai. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pillai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pillai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pillai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

