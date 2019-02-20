See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Columbia, SC
Dr. Dezmond Sumter, MD

Sleep Medicine
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Columbia, SC
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Dezmond Sumter, MD

Dr. Dezmond Sumter, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.

Dr. Sumter works at MEDCARE URGENT CARE in Columbia, SC with other offices in West Columbia, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sumter's Office Locations

    Medcare Urgent Care Center
    7418 Garners Ferry Rd, Columbia, SC 29209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 509-6310
    Medcare Express - North Charleston LLC
    10136 Two Notch Rd Ste 104, Columbia, SC 29229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 509-7570
    Medcare Urgent Care-west Columbia
    110 Medical Cir, West Columbia, SC 29169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 509-7316

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 20, 2019
    He is truly passionate and genuinely concerned about the health and well-being of the people he serves.
    Cheryl — Feb 20, 2019
    About Dr. Dezmond Sumter, MD

    Sleep Medicine
    • Sleep Medicine
    English
    • English
    1831452853
    • 1831452853
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Medical Education

