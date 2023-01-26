Dr. Dharmendra Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dharmendra Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dharmendra Kumar, MD
Dr. Dharmendra Kumar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar's Office Locations
-
1
Greater Heights Holistic Psychiatry, PLLC1919 North Loop W Ste 280, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (832) 930-1202
-
2
Greater Heights Holistic Psychiatry1900 North Loop W # Suite, Houston, TX 77018 Directions (832) 930-1202
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kumar?
DR. KUMAR IS GREAT AS WELL AS HIS STAFF. ALWAYS ENSURING MY WELLBEING. ALWAYS LOOKING TO HELP ME TO MOVE FORWARD AND MAKE THE NEXT STEP. THANK YOU VERY MUCH, DR.KUMAR
About Dr. Dharmendra Kumar, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1841448511
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.